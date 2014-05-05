Rain Chances All Week Long

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will be in control of our weather today with dry and quiet weather as well as typical temperatures. With winds out of the west-southwest aloft and mainly southeast at the surface, temperatures this afternoon get a bit higher than yesterday, but not by much. As a trough moves into the central portion of the United States, that upper-level flow will carry some high and midlevel clouds into the area during the afternoon, but most of the day will feature a good deal of sunshine.That trough, and its associated surface low, will swing into the upper Ohio Valley tonight. Clouds will continue to increase tonight in advance of the trailing cold front that will be nearing us from the west. As the front moves through the area tomorrow, a bit of light rain or drizzle cannot be ruled out, but we are not expecting anything too widespread or heavy. Otherwise, it will be a slightly warmer day in advance of this front with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid-50s.The frontal boundary will stall out to our south Wednesday as high pressure noses in from the north. This will bring a brief dry period to the Triangle, but moisture is expected to quickly return later in the day or Wednesday night as the stalled out frontal boundary lifts back north as a warm front. Cold air will be well to our north, so this returning precipitation will be in the form of rain throughout the region. Anything frozen should be with a more robust area of moisture and energy moving through the Ohio Valley and northern mid-Atlantic.Starting on Thursday, the models begin to split, with most of the long-range guidance getting colder air to sink down toward us behind that departing feature, while pieces of energy continue to stream eastward along the stalled out boundary that lingers near us. This will create a duel between deep Arctic air that will settle in over the Northeast, and the warm, moist air that will hold on to our south.Timing of these waves of potential precipitation in the long range will be tricky, as the models will have difficulty resolving the relative strength of each feature until it gets ashore on the West Coast. For now, we're leaning toward the colder models, given all the cold air that heads into the East. However, it seems like a cold rain is mainly favored for the Triangle much of the week, with the chance of wintry precipitation if the cold air presses enough. The best chance to get a dry day is on Friday, but after today, there won't be much of a chance for sunshine.Have a great week!Big Weather