Rain Chances All Week

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The overall pattern the next few days will be driven by an upper-level low centered over eastern New England.

This will sit and spin across that region through at least Wednesday, before finally opening up and turning into a more progressive feature. This will keep things rather unsettled for us at least through mid-week with a seasonably warm, humid air mass in place, coupled with relatively cool air aloft for this time of year.


In addition, this upper low to our north will keep our upper-level flow generally from the northwest, allowing small disturbances to rotate through the flow around the base of the upper low from time to time.

While the best chance for shower and thunderstorm activity will be in the afternoon and evening hours, it will be tough to rule them out anytime given the upper pattern.

Beyond Wednesday, the pesky upper low to our north over New England finally opens up and gets swept away to the east, sending a very weak surface boundary southward into our area or perhaps south of us.

Either way, there will be little change in temperatures or dew points with this weak front; that's pretty typical this time of year of course. Surface low pressure trying to develop near the coast or just offshore later in the week along this boundary could be an area to watch for at least a small chance of tropical development.


Aside from any potential tropical feature, the pattern late this week likely remains warm, humid and fairly unsettled with the frontal boundary stalling nearby; this will keep shower/thunderstorm chances in the mix through the end of the forecast period.

Have a great Monday!

