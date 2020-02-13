Rain Chances in Spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are two high pressure centers over the East that will merge into one today. One is near Lake Erie this morning, while the other is offshore east of us. These will combine into one off the North Carolina coast today bringing us a mostly sunny sky with seasonable temperatures and moderate humidity levels as dew pointssettle into the low to mid-60s. This high will shield part of the region from the leading boundary created by Cristobal, which will be near Little Rock, Arkansas, late in the day. The eastern portion of the viewing area will be dry, but southwestern portions of the area could have afternoon showers around.By tomorrow, this high weakens and shifts far enough southward over the Atlantic to allow a shower or thunderstorm to reach the Triangle.By Wednesday, a cold front will sweep across the Ohio and Tennessee valleys as Cristobal races northeast through northern Ontario. This cold front will limp through the Triangle late Wednesday night and Thursday with a few showers and thunderstorms. Timing of the bulk of the rainfall remains uncertain due to differences in the model timing of the front; however, we are leaning toward the slower solution.A cut-off upper-level low develops toward the end of the week and could affect us as we head through the weekend. This will keep a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast for both days, and on into early next week. However, the models disagree on timing and position, so we'll leave the forecast as is, then fine tune the details as we get closer.Have a great week!Big Weather