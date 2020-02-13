Weather

Rain Chances Increase Beginning Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After having a few days with limited storms across our region, our rain chances will greatly increase beginning tomorrow.
Much of central North Carolina will remain dry and warm tonight under a partly cloudy sky.

There is a stalled front that will linger across the Virginia/North Carolina boarder and it will provide added moisture aloft from Thursday-Saturday. Not only will there be greater coverage for evening storms from Thursday-Saturday, but also these storms could produce locally flooding downpours due to excess moisture in the atmosphere.
Sunday-Wednesday will not be completely dry but they don't look to be a washout either. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with a few spotty storms. Highs will be slightly below the average of 89 for this time of the year and the air will feel much less humid.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

