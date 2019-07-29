Weather

Unsettled Weather Late Week

Dry weather continues Tuesday, but unsettled weather returns late this week.

High pressure will continue to slide off the coast Tuesday, but it will still be near enough to keep things dry. Highs will reach the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon.

We'll start to feel and see some changes Wednesday due to an approaching cold front. Isolated storms will develop Wednesday afternoon, and the humidity will become more uncomfortable.

The front will stall near the state Thursday and stick around through the weekend. The front nearby combined with moisture will lead to scattered to numerous showers. Some of the those storms could produce heavy rainfall. Higher rain chances will also lower highs to the m id to upper 80s through the weekend.

Tropics


The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave in the southern Caribbean Sea. It only has a 10% chance of development as it near southern Florida. It's too early to say if it will be an issue for North Carolina, but it will bring more rain the southern Florida late this week.



Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell




