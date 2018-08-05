An upper-level high pressure area over northern Florida will shift slowly westward today into tomorrow, continuing a humid southwesterly flow across the Triangle. A disturbance tracking across southern Virginia today will help to pop up a thunderstorm in and around the Triangle this afternoon and evening, though storms will be very scattered. Otherwise today, sunshine will be followed by building clouds with seasonable heat and humidity.The upper-air disturbance will reach the coast and move out to sea tomorrow, so most of the time will be dry with sunshine and a few clouds. A thunderstorm may develop in parts of the area, but the best chance for something to pop up will be to the east and southeast of the Triangle. A cool front currently over the northern Plains will approach from the northwest on Tuesday, then move into the Triangle and stall for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This will increase the chances of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms for each of those days.Have a great day!Steve Stewart