WEATHER

Dry, For Now...

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

High pressure centered over the mid-Atlantic will keep conditions dry today with some sunshine.

Humidity levels will remain rather comfortable for this point in July with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The humidity will start to increase again Friday as high pressure slides east off the coast and low pressure developing across the southeast begins to slide north along the Eastern Seaboard leading to some clouds.

Meanwhile, an upper-level trough will move into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys over the weekend, and will drop south Sunday and then will remain to the west through at least Tuesday. A south flow in all levels of very moist air is likely during this time. It can shower or thunderstorm at some point Saturday with the best bet in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will remain scattered about the area Sunday through Tuesday. The WPC gives us 1-2" of rain by next Tuesday.



So enjoy the dry weather today & tomorrow!

Bigweather

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Watch: 300-foot iceberg floats near Greenland village
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
More Weather
Top Stories
Surveillance photos show man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham
Man walks into Raleigh Marriott, tells staff he was assaulted
Fayetteville mayor says city is re-branding with new developments
Rocky Mount police officer injured during traffic stop
Larry Fedora's words fly in the face of UNC research on CTE and football
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Show More
Cary couple concerned about gas leak in apartment
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
UNC Athletic Director responds to self-reported NCAA violations
Big South Baseball championship coming to Fayetteville
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
More News