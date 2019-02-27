A weak upper-level disturbance will move through the area today, leading to clouds and intermittent rain, mostly light. The clouds and rain will keep it cooler than yesterday with highs only in the low 50s. Some areas north and west of the Triangle won't make it out of the 40s.Clouds will linger tonight but we do dry out.A cold front will then move into the area tomorrow, leading to another round of rain, which likely starts later in the day. Warmer air will be pulled into the area ahead of the front, so we'll be well into the 60s again.The front will become stationary to the south Friday, but clouds will hold on and we could see a bit of drizzle at times thanks to easterly flow off the Atlantic. A wave of low pressure will ride along the front through the region Friday night into Saturday morning and bring with it another round of more substantial rain. Chilly air moving in behind the front will keep us in the 40s during this time.On Saturday we expect to see clouds break for some sun and that gives us a fairly nice day, at least for the afternoon. With the strengthening March sun out we will reach the 60s once again. However, this quiet and mild spell will be very short lived.Another cold front will move in for Sunday with a storm riding along it. This will bring us another wet day and this has the potential to be a soaking. The question at this point for Sunday will be about temperatures. The front will become stationary over the area. North of the front, it will stay in the chilly 40s, while areas south could get as warm as the 60s. How warm you are on Sunday will depend on where this front decides to grind to a halt. But, the farther north and west you are, the more likely you are to be chilly.The storm moves out Sunday night and the front will push south as it does so. That allows drier air to move in early next week, but this will be much colder Arctic air. That will lead to temperatures well below normal for early March for most of next week. It looks as though highs will only be in the low to middle 40s during the first part of the week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather