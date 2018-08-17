WEATHER

Hot & Muggy Today

Expect another day similar to yesterday with hot and humid conditions along with some sunshine. While a stray afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, the chance of any one spot getting one is very small.

Things will change for the weekend.

An upper-level trough over the Ohio and Tennessee valleys today will move east Saturday and interact with our very moist air mass. This will produce a good chance for a shower and thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon. Any thunderstorm will be heavy with gusty winds and downpours and we'll have to watch for localized flooding.

The front will stall over the area on Sunday with yet another disturbance aloft moving in from the west. This will make Sunday an unsettled day with a couple showers and thunderstorms likely. The most numerous will be in the afternoon, but there could be a shower or thunderstorm really at any time.

It still is likely to shower or thunderstorm in many places Monday and there will be more clouds than sunshine.

Tuesday might have a bit more sunshine, but that will just make it warmer and lead to at least a shower or thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday as a stronger cold front moves into the region.

Have a great weekend!

Bigweather

