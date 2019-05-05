Less Humid Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms moving across the region will continue eastward and eventually off the coast into the early evening hours. Some of the storms will have gusty winds and some hail, and could approach severe criteria, mainly from the Triangle eastward.Skies clear out tonight giving way to a nice day tomorrow as high pressure moves in. The could be some isolated showers and rumbles of thunder in the mountains that slowly drift eastward in the afternoon, but any of this should be very spotty and remain west of the Triangle.The nice and quiet trend continues Tuesday with high pressure in control. Wednesday, a front will move south through the mid-Atlantic, stalling in southern Virginia. This could bring some spotty showers and thunderstorms back to the region, mainly north of the Triangle closer to the front.Thursday, the front retreats northward, with a dry and warm day ensuing for the Triangle. A cold front will move through the region either Friday or Friday night. This will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms, but there remains uncertainty with the exact timing of the front.This front will stall somewhere around the Carolinas through next weekend and a storm system will move along the boundary bringing a stormy pattern for next weekend.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell