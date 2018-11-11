WEATHER

High pressure will be overhead today promoting plenty of sunshine, but it will be another chilly afternoon with high temperatures around 50 degrees Fahrenheit. High pressure will shift to the east-northeast tonight and some clouds will make a return. It will be another chilly night, but not as cold as Saturday night.

Skies will be turning out mostly cloudy Monday as a developing storm system heads toward the area. This will also bring some rain across the Triangle later in the day as the system begins its northeastward push up the East Coast. By Monday night into Tuesday morning, the rain could become heavy at times and may lead to localized flooding. The rain will then linger into Tuesday before tapering off Tuesday night.

High pressure will make a return for Wednesday, pushing in some drier air and leading to the return of some sun. However, this will also bring a much chillier air mass again and high temperatures may do no better than the middle 40s.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart

