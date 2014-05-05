Weather

Rain Ending After Midnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A line of rain continues to move east across central North Carolina this evening. A tornado watch is still in effect for parts of the area until 10pm. Rain will start to taper off after midnight.



Get ready for a cold and breezy Christmas. Highs will reach the upper 30s, but winds will make it feel more like the 20s. An upper level low could also squeeze out a few flurries across central North Carolina. It won't be enough to accumulate, and not everyone will see flakes.

Saturday morning will be the coldest temperature of 2020 for RDU. The coldest so far was on February 22, 2020 at 22 degrees. We're forecasting 20 degrees for Saturday morning and areas like Roxboro and Southern Pines could get down to the mid teens!

Seasonably cool and quiet for most of the week until New Years Eve. Warm and breezy with rain becoming likely. Hopefully no severe weather though.

Merry Christmas!

