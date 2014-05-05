Weather

Rain Ends, Colder Air Moves In

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An area of low pressure passes nearly overhead today sending waves of rain over the Triangle area through the lunch hour, with rain wrapping up with the cold frontal passage early this afternoon. Rainfall totals range from 0.25 of an inch in the south, to up to an inch across the north.

Canadian high pressure quickly filters into the northeastern United States providing us a cooler and much drier air mass for tomorrow. The low-level cold air provided by this area of high pressure will be key to what type of precipitation may fall across the Triangle region tomorrow night into Wednesday.


By the end of the day tomorrow a surface low will be organizing near the northwest coast of the Gulf of Mexico in response to an upper-level trough swinging through the nations midsection. As the trough swings through the Mississippi Valley, a secondary surface low will develop off the Southeast coast tomorrow night.

With the large area of high pressure anchored over the Northeast and moisture increasing from the south, the stage will be set for an overrunning situation across our area tomorrow night as this milder, moist air mass overruns the dry, colder air mass in place. The upper levels will warm enough to allow precipitation to be in the form of rain once it develops later tomorrow night. However, the lowest levels of the atmosphere will be cold at first, so there can be a brief period of freezing rain across the NW part of the viewing area as surface temperatures dip below freezing. Otherwise, a chilly rain will fall through the day Wednesday.

The cold air will be more stubborn to get scoured out to our west and mountains where there can be a significant build up of ice later tomorrow night into Wednesday morning, including locations like Greensboro and Asheville and portions of Interstate 85.

High pressure, and a stretch of dry weather, will return to the region Thursday and stick around through at least the start of the weekend. A new storm will bring the chance for wet weather back into the Triangle during the second half of the weekend.


Have a nice Monday and stay dry!

