Halloween Not So Scary

As high pressure departs to the east today and tomorrow, warmer air will be pumped in on southerly winds and the weather looks pleasant for the most part. It won't be perfectly sunny today, but it will be comfortable.

The weather will be fine for those out trick-or-treating or heading to a party this evening.

Tomorrow it will turn more humid ahead of an approaching cold front.

Clouds will increase and we can't rule out a shower in the afternoon, though we expect most places will remain dry.

This cold front will push through the area on Friday, producing showers and thunderstorms. Today, it looks as though the front will push through a little later than we thought yesterday, leading to the front pushing through during the warmest part of the day. That increases the chances for a locally gusty storm or two in the area.

Behind this front, it will turn cooler again this weekend as a Canadian air mass settles in.

So, temperatures trend back to below normal once again with highs just in the low 60s. But, the sun will be out both days, so it's bad by November standards.

We will see another warm-up early next week before another cold front arrives around the middle of next week to cool us down once again.

Have a Happy & Safe Halloween!

