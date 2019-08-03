Weather

Rain In Spots Again Tonight

Heavy rain this evening in parts of Wake County. Doppler estimates between 2-4" of rain in just over an hour near Cary and Apex. Rain is winding down this evening and the chance for more is with us this weekend. The chances tomorrow are about 40 percent and nearly 50% on Sunday. More likely we get widespread rain on Monday as the stationary front lingers to our south.
Drying out Tuesday and Wednesday as we have just a slight chance for some storms, then a little better chance for rain on Thursday.

Tropics: Still watching an area of low pressure off the Leeward Islands. NHC giving this disturbance a 40% chance of developing into a Tropical Depression over the next 5 days. Even if it does develop, no models bring it to the NC coast.

Have a great weekend!
Steve Stewart




