Sunshine will mix with some clouds today and it will be largely dry from the Triangle on west. An upper-level trough that has been funneling the rich, tropical moisture northward along the Eastern Seaboard will finally weaken and move east.

There still could be a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but they will be few, and far between. It will be a warmer afternoon with temperatures back to 90.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will stay more isolated in nature for tomorrow, as well.

Over the weekend, the amount of daily showers and thunderstorms in the area will be on the increase as a cold front advances into the region and stalls.

Neither day is looking like a washout, but it certainly can shower and thunderstorm just about anywhere. The best chance to have any convection will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday and Tuesday are looking wet again.

Another trough will drop into the mid-Mississippi Valley Monday and progresses slowly east through Wednesday. It will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.

This may be another case for the potential for a lot of water in some places. With the ground already saturated, the risk for flooding resumes during this period.

Have a good Thursday!

(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
