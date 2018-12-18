WEATHER

Dry & Cool Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Clear, calm and chilly tonight as the surface high settles right into the mid-Atlantic. Lows tonight will be 30-35. The high will cruise into the Atlantic tomorrow as the next storm develops over the Mississippi Valley, leading to an increase in clouds.,Temperatures tomorrow will be stuck in the lower to middle 50s.

The next trough will continue to deepen rapidly over the Deep South Thursday sending another batch of rain up through the Carolinas.

Thursday morning will start with a few showers with the rain over spreading the area from south to north by the afternoon. The heaviest period of rain looks to be Thursday afternoon and evening.

So far this month, we have received 3.73 inches of rain. We have picked up 57.79 inches this year to date which is nearly 16 inches more than normal. The GFS model gives us 0.70 inches of rain while the Euro provides closer to 1.3 inches of rain. The NAM predicts 1.4 inches. We can expect between 0.50-1.50 inches of rain to fall. We will have to watch for flooding of poor drainage areas.

As the storm system continues to quickly push away on Friday. dry air will move into the region allowing for a drier day Friday, but there will still be a couple of showers into the evening.

The surface high that follows originated in the Pacific, so it will be cooler with highs in the lower to middle 50s with sunshine for the weekend. The surface high will hold through Monday and even into Christmas Day, with highs in the 50s.

Have a great evening,

Chris


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Heavy rain for the weekend, flash flooding causing some problems
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
Raleigh on pace for second wettest year on record
BEAUTIFUL! Drone footage shows snow-frosted pines in Utah
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh man hired as 'private investigator' in murder-for-hire plot arrested
Man who shot, killed pregnant woman now charged with killing unborn child
Chase bank branches could be coming to Raleigh, Chapel Hill
Morgan Street Food Hall among contenders for best new food hall in the nation
Don't let your belongings get lost in the holiday rush
Hidden History of North Carolina's own Christmas Town
Clayton man charged in attack that left Smithfield man dead
Fayetteville family becomes homeless after house fire
Show More
Fort Bragg sergeant accused of raping young girl
Johnston County couple charged with stealing deputy's patrol car
State Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Voter ID bill
Plastic bags, styrofoam and other items you shouldn't recycle this Christmas
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
More News