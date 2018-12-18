Clear, calm and chilly tonight as the surface high settles right into the mid-Atlantic. Lows tonight will be 30-35. The high will cruise into the Atlantic tomorrow as the next storm develops over the Mississippi Valley, leading to an increase in clouds.,Temperatures tomorrow will be stuck in the lower to middle 50s.The next trough will continue to deepen rapidly over the Deep South Thursday sending another batch of rain up through the Carolinas.Thursday morning will start with a few showers with the rain over spreading the area from south to north by the afternoon. The heaviest period of rain looks to be Thursday afternoon and evening.So far this month, we have received 3.73 inches of rain. We have picked up 57.79 inches this year to date which is nearly 16 inches more than normal. The GFS model gives us 0.70 inches of rain while the Euro provides closer to 1.3 inches of rain. The NAM predicts 1.4 inches. We can expect between 0.50-1.50 inches of rain to fall. We will have to watch for flooding of poor drainage areas.As the storm system continues to quickly push away on Friday. dry air will move into the region allowing for a drier day Friday, but there will still be a couple of showers into the evening.The surface high that follows originated in the Pacific, so it will be cooler with highs in the lower to middle 50s with sunshine for the weekend. The surface high will hold through Monday and even into Christmas Day, with highs in the 50s.Have a great evening,Chris