RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will begin to shift east tonight ahead of a storm system that will bring rain Friday night.Lows tonight won't be as cold compared to the past few morning, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 30s.Clouds will increase and highs will warm to the low 60s Friday as a warm front lifts north across the state. The associated low pressure and cold front will swing through late Friday ushering in rain and few storms overnight through early Saturday. Right now there's a chance for an isolated severe storm. The eastern half of the area is under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Damaging winds will be the main concern. Some of the rain could also be heavy. Rainfall totals will range from .50-1".Rain will clear quickly after sunrise Saturday so most of the rain will be dry. It will be breezy behind the cold front with winds out of the west gusting as high as 20mph. Winds die down Sunday, and highs will drop to the low 50s.An upper level low will swing across the region Monday. Moisture will be limited, but an isolated shower is possible. Highs will still be unseasonably cool in the 50s.The rest of the week will be quiet, and temperatures will gradually warm to the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell