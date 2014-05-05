RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We had a few light showers across the area today, but get ready for heavier rain Friday.More rain will spread into central North Carolina late tonight ahead of an area of low pressure, previously the remnants of Beta.We'll start out Friday morning with scattered rain, but the heaviest rain will fall during the afternoon. There will be more breaks in the clouds across the Sandills so highs there will reach the upper 70s compared to the lower 70s near the Triangle. That warm and unstable air could also fuel a few storms. Right now there's a marginal risk in place for the Sandhills, level out of 5. Gusty winds will be the main threat, but a brief spin up tornado can't be ruled out.The rain will continue Friday into Friday night. Rainfall totalsOn Saturday clouds should break for some sunshine which will put temperatures back up near 80 with noticeable humidity. There could be a sprinkle out of the clouds to start Saturday. Sunday looks like a dry, warm and humid day with times of clouds and sunshine.A front could bring a shower or thunderstorm on Monday, then Tuesday looks like a dry day as a stronger front approaches. This stronger front will arrive sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday and may bring a shower. Dry, chillier weather will follow for the rest of next week.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell