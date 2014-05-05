Weather

Rain from Sally Arrives Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a sunny and pleasant day, we'll enjoy a beautiful night with lows into the 50s under a mostly clear sky. Dew point temperatures will remain low tonight as well, so it will feel very comfortable!
Tomorrow morning begins fairly sunny but clouds will increase throughout the day. In addition, we will get an Easterly push of wind which will allow more moisture into the atmosphere. So humidity levels will increase throughout the day and there may be a pop-up PM shower (most likely east/southeast of the Triangle).

The remnants of Sally arrive Thursday morning and persists into Friday morning. The heaviest rain will be Thursday night. All in all, expect a general 2-4" of rain by Friday afternoon. Since it has been fairly dry over the past week, flooding will not be an issue for most of us however low-lying areas may have to deal with localized flooding concerns.
A cold front passes the Carolinas on Friday and will allow for a mostly sunny but cooler than average weekend.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Va. man charged with stealing missing Raleigh man's SUV
8 injured, including 2 teens, in 'multiple' Durham shootings Monday night
8 people were shot in Durham Monday. Would ShotSpotter have helped?
WATCH LIVE: Wake School Board discussing in-person learning, other matters
LATEST: NC has lowest COVID-19 positive rate in the region
Teen named hero after saving mother, 3 children from burning car
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
Show More
Hurricane Sally packs 'historic life-threatening' flooding
This new Krispy Kreme shop churns out 4,500 donuts an hour
Trump rejects climate change's role in California wildfires
Fayetteville museum reopens with COVID-19 precautions
SUV of Raleigh man found in Va., 39-year-old still missing
More TOP STORIES News