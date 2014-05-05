Rain from Sally Arrives Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a sunny and pleasant day, we'll enjoy a beautiful night with lows into the 50s under a mostly clear sky. Dew point temperatures will remain low tonight as well, so it will feel very comfortable!Tomorrow morning begins fairly sunny but clouds will increase throughout the day. In addition, we will get an Easterly push of wind which will allow more moisture into the atmosphere. So humidity levels will increase throughout the day and there may be a pop-up PM shower (most likely east/southeast of the Triangle).The remnants of Sally arrive Thursday morning and persists into Friday morning. The heaviest rain will be Thursday night. All in all, expect a general 2-4" of rain by Friday afternoon. Since it has been fairly dry over the past week, flooding will not be an issue for most of us however low-lying areas may have to deal with localized flooding concerns.A cold front passes the Carolinas on Friday and will allow for a mostly sunny but cooler than average weekend.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson