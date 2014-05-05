Weather

Rain From Sally Arrives Tonight, Remains Until Friday AM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be muggy and rather cloudy with spotty showers mainly east and southeast of the Triangle.

We'll see the remnants of Sally begin to invade more of North Carolina overnight tonight/early tomorrow morning. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Central North Carolina from Thursday through Friday night. Expect anywhere from 3-6" of rain when all is said and done by Noontime Friday. Low-lying areas as well as small creeks and streams are most likely to see flooding. Rain begins in the Sandhills and southern half of the Coastal Plain early tomorrow morning and quickly advances north. Heavier rain begins Thursday afternoon but the flooding downpours (mainly in the Piedmont) will arrive Thursday evening and persist overnight. Rain will begin to taper off by mid-morning Friday.

The Triangle is in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather tomorrow whereas the Sandhills and southern half of the Coastal Plain is in a level 2/5 risk of severe weather for tomorrow. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and a couple brief, weak tornadoes.

By Friday afternoon, we'll be left with a cool and cloudy sky but will sneak in peaks of sunshine before the sun sets Friday evening.

This weekend will be breezy, dry and cool with highs not even reaching 70 degrees.
Stay Dry!

Robert Johnson

