WEATHER

Warmer Mid-Week

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A broad upper-level low over the mid-Atlantic will gradually shift to the north and east today allowing for some drier air to start to push into the Triangle.

There will be sunshine, along with a few clouds and a shower or thunderstorm in some places, especially east of Interstate 95, during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

A ridge of high pressure will build in midweek leading to mostly rain-free conditions both Wednesday, and Thursday, under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Humidity won't be low but it won't be too bad for this time of the year either.

As the next storm system approaches from the west, the humidity will increase on Friday and last through the weekend.

Each day can feature a thunderstorm with the best chance coming during the afternoon.

Have a great Tuesday!

Bigweather

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
Tourist dies after being pulled from Bogue Sound in Emerald Isle
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Western Blvd
Chapel Hill High School cancels varsity football season
Orange Rural firefighter dies in line of duty
Veterinarians warn dog owners of spreading infection
Wake County man sentenced for illegally voting in U.S. elections
WCPSS fighting 'astonishing' nurse-to-student ratio
Teen wounded in Durham drive-by shooting
Vitamix recalling blenders after reports of injury
Show More
3 charged in death of 16-year-old Wilson boy
Pregnant NC mom of twins embarrassed after being questioned for shoplifting
Raleigh man charged with taking 'upskirt' pictures at Trader Joe's
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
FDA approves marketing for pregnancy prevention app
More News