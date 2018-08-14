A broad upper-level low over the mid-Atlantic will gradually shift to the north and east today allowing for some drier air to start to push into the Triangle.There will be sunshine, along with a few clouds and a shower or thunderstorm in some places, especially east of Interstate 95, during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.A ridge of high pressure will build in midweek leading to mostly rain-free conditions both Wednesday, and Thursday, under partly to mostly sunny skies.Humidity won't be low but it won't be too bad for this time of the year either.As the next storm system approaches from the west, the humidity will increase on Friday and last through the weekend.Each day can feature a thunderstorm with the best chance coming during the afternoon.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather