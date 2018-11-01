WEATHER

Warmest Day of the Week

It will be another warm day across the Triangle with high pressure off to the east and winds out of the south-southwest.

This will draw in more moisture in ahead of an approaching front, so there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine today with highs in the middle 70s.

Clouds will continue to thicken tonight and there may be a shower in some spots. It will be mild, with lows in the middle 60s.

The advancing cold front will be over the area Friday and a wave of low pressure will be developing along this boundary.

This will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms, and perhaps a period of some steadier and heavier rainfall during the evening hours Friday night. The forecast for Friday Night Football continues to deteriorate.

High pressure will expand eastward Saturday clearing out the area, and it will be much cooler as temperatures top out in the lower 60s.

Sunday will see a good deal of sunshine, but again it will be rather cool for the afternoon hours.

Have a great Thursday!

Bigweather

