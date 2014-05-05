Weather

Rain in The Sandhills Early Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain develops across the Sandhills early Wednesday morning as an upper level low moves across the state. Most of the rain clears during the afternoon, and we could see sunshine as well. Highs reach the low 60s.

The weather stays quiet through the rest of the work week. A cold front will move through Thursday afternoon, but there won't be enough moisture around for rain. Highs reach the low 60s Thursday.


Highs will drop to the low 50s behind the cold front Friday through the weekend. High pressure settled nearby will keep things dry.

A storm system will swing south along the Gulf Coast Saturday bringing more clouds across central North Carolina. Another area of high pressure will slowly move across the region Sunday. That high will keep things sunny and dry through the start of next week. Highs warm back to the 60s Tuesday.
Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell
