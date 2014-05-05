Rain in The Sandhills This Morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Low pressure tracking across northern Florida and southern Georgia has been far enough to the south to keep the rain away from us. Only far southern parts of the Triangle may have a brief shower between now and noon, though it is likely to just stay dry. Because we are close to the northwestern edge of this storm, as it moves away from the coast today we get drier air back into the region. Though we will have a rather cloudy start to the day, it will turn out mostly sunny this afternoon as northwesterly flow kicks in.In the wake of that storm, high pressure will slowly build eastward along the Gulf coast through the end of the week with another high nosing southward out of Canada. Sunshine and highs in the low 60s this afternoon will give way to clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping back into the 30s. With sunshine continuing, we recover back to the low 60s again tomorrow, and perhaps even a few degrees higher.Though we stay sunny for Friday, the northern high will have more of an influence; this will lower temperatures back down into the 50s.The high will still hold on with dry weather for us Saturday, but there will be more clouds around as well. A storm that is west of Southern California this morning will head across the L.A. Basin today, then across the southern part of the country through the rest of the week. This will pass south of us on Saturday, likely across the Florida Peninsula. This should be far enough south that the dry air from the high will prevent any rain from reaching us, though some clouds are likely once again. Additionally, there will be a trough dropping in from the north. This helps the other energy and moisture stay well to our south, but can also bring some clouds at times.The track of the storm carries it well away from us on Sunday, but a lingering trough aloft could cause a few clouds to linger. Overall though as the high pressure from the north continues to assert itself, we stay dry with at least some sun. High pressure and sunshine will hold on through Monday and Tuesday with temperatures moderating as ridging aloft combines with surface winds shifting into the southwest to bring in warmer air. The ridge is strong by the middle of next week with the high off the coast; this looks like a good setup for a very warm day next Wednesday!Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather