Back to the 50s Thursday

After a very cold night last night, sunshine has taken some of the chill out of the air and readings have rebounded into the low to mid-40s. In some places, that has been nearly 10 degrees higher than yesterday. The sky will remain clear tonight as high pressure remains ridged in over central North Carolina. Given a clear sky, light winds and dew points in the teens and lower 20s, readings will once again drop into the 20s. This will be not quite as cold as last night, but still a few degrees lower than the average low temperature of 31 for Jan. 22.The cold air will start to moderate tomorrow as the center of this surface high pressure area starts to move eastward. At the same time, high clouds will start to increase over the region as a complex storm system continues to develop over the central U.S.This next storm system will reach northern Missouri tomorrow. A cold front extending southward from this storm system will move east as the surface storm moves east northeast into the Great Lakes. Another surface storm will form over western Virginia late Friday. This second storm system will move east-northeast passing well north of central North Carolina Friday night.As this second storm develops over western Virginia later Friday, rain will spread across central North Carolina from west to east later Friday and Friday evening. Rain will continue across the region through Friday night into early Saturday morning.The Virginia surface storm will move to the coast and intensify Friday night. This will cause the eastward moving cold front to sweep through central North Carolina by daybreak Saturday.Once the cold front moves through, drier air will move in and the wet weather will end and move off to the east of most of central North Carolina by daybreak Saturday. Dry, stable air will begin to move in over the region during Saturday. This will lead to a breakup in the clouds and at least a partly sunny sky by the late-morning and midday hours of Saturday. Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny, breezy and pleasantly cool.High pressure building in from the west will help bring a dry and settled weather pattern across the region for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week. A series of upper-level disturbances will help bring periodic cloud cover Sunday and Monday. The lower level air should remain quite dry thanks to the large surface high, which should stay over the region during the first half of next week.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell