Weather

Scattered showers hang around for next few days

The overall theme of the forecast for the next few days remains the same across the Carolinas. While there will be occasional rain, as well as a thunderstorm in a few places today, this activity will become more widespread tomorrow, and some of the rain will be heavy enough to cause flooding problems.

As an upper-level low pressure system drifts southeastward and out of the Ohio Valley today and tonight, it will eventually reach the southern Appalachians tomorrow.

This feature will be the driving force behind the heaviest rain through Thursday, with the flooding expected to occur in the mountains and the foothills located west of the Triangle.



Rainfall totals through Thursday evening will be around an inch along Interstate 95, to 2-3 inches in western parts of Central North Carolina. But, as is the case in any major rain event, local totals could be significantly higher, and possibly bringing 6-10 inches in the mountains. Therefore, flooding is definitely a concern in these areas. The heaviest rainfall happens from tomorrow afternoon into Thursday.

Gradual improvements are expected starting on Friday and continuing during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend with daytime temperatures trending back toward average. C

Have a great Tuesday and try to stay dry!

