Still Cloudy Sunday

A storm system developing in the Gulf of Mexico will send some clouds into the region through tonight.An area of low pressure will move towards the Florida Panhandle by tomorrow afternoon with surface high just off to the north. This will keep the rain to the south tomorrow during the day with clouds around. Rain will begin to move into Fayetteville towards the evening and slowly spread northward during the overnight.Monday does look rather damp especially to the south and during the day as the low moves off the Georgia coast. The heaviest rain will occur off to the south for the duration of the event, as the southern and southeast counties can receive 0.75 of an inch to 1.25 inches of rain. Towards the Triangle a quarter to half inch of rain. Less than a quarter of an inch of rain as move north of the Triangle.High pressure will build back into Central North Carolina Monday night and Tuesday of next week. This should help bring dry, stable weather to the region for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. So, overall the Christmas holiday looks dry and settled.Have a great evening!-Brittany