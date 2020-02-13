Rain before late week warm-up

While there will be patchy dense fog early today, the Triangle will have dry weather as a ridge of high pressure moves across.A high pressure system located on the surface weather map in the Ohio Valley early today will provide some drier air on a light east to northeastwind. Meanwhile, a cool front that pushed through the region yesterday has temporarily stalled near the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.This high pressure area will drift to the east this afternoon and early tonight, and returning moisture will allow clouds to thickenagain this afternoon. The clouds will remain intact tonight, and the next low pressure system will be approaching from the west. Thisfeature will cause the front located to our south to lift to the north and east, but as a warm front.Eventually, this will lead to more wet weather across Central North Carolina very late today, tonight and tomorrow morning. In fact, a fewshowers will also include a thunderstorm or two.A surface storm moving along the front should move directly over the Carolinas tomorrow morning. This storm will move off to the easttomorrow afternoon, leading to drier weather. Clouds will then give way to some sunshine. Temperatures will wind up in the lower 60s.High pressure building in from the north will help bring very nice weather and a warmer trend on Thursday and Friday. Readings will topout near 70 on Thursday, then the lower 80s on Friday. Further warming is expected on Saturday, with most temperatures rising well into the80s.A storm forming over the southern Plains states on Friday will move northeast with a southward-trailing cold front. This front should pushthrough the area on Sunday, and it could generate a shower or thunderstorm in parts of the region. In the wake of that front, dry,cooler weather will follow early next week.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather