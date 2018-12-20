WEATHER

Rain Moves In

EMBED </>More Videos

A broad storm system over the Gulf Coast region will move east- northeast over the next couple of days and will bring some soaking rain to much of the Eastern Seaboard.

Clouds will thicken up across the area today and rain will be pushing in from the south. The rain will become locally heavy late in the day and during the evening hours tonight. Localized flooding will be possible, especially in poor drainage areas. Anywhere from 0.50-2 inches of rain could fall across the region.

As the upper energy with this system is slow to depart, spotty showers will linger around the Triangle Friday. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees today and will climb into the middle 60s Friday.

Drier air will start to funnel in Saturday and any clouds around early will give way to sunshine. It will be turning cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

High pressure will build in for the rest of the weekend leading to a good deal of sunshine Sunday. Right now it looks like high pressure will keep conditions quiet through Christmas Day.

Have a great Thursday!

Bigweather

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
With rain coming Thursday, we could break records this year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Heavy rain for the weekend, flash flooding causing some problems
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
More Weather
Top Stories
Mom, boyfriend charged with murder more than a year after death of toddler
Government shutdown hinges on funding for Trump's border wall
Raleigh police searching for smoking porch pirate
Hundreds pack funeral home to say goodbye to fallen Lumberton officer
With rain coming Thursday, we could break records this year
Fayetteville murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Johnson's career high powers N.C. State past No. 7 Auburn
Good boy! NC service dog gets honorary diploma from NY school
Show More
Abbey Lane is home to some of the best Christmas lights in the Triangle
Here are the new laws that take effect in North Carolina in 2019
NC officials previously sought criminal charges against McCrae Dowless
Gov. Cooper talks Amazon, Silent Sam in year-end interview
Wake County teaching assistant accused of sexual contact with student
More News