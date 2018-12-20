Rain Moves In

A broad storm system over the Gulf Coast region will move east- northeast over the next couple of days and will bring some soaking rain to much of the Eastern Seaboard.Clouds will thicken up across the area today and rain will be pushing in from the south. The rain will become locally heavy late in the day and during the evening hours tonight. Localized flooding will be possible, especially in poor drainage areas. Anywhere from 0.50-2 inches of rain could fall across the region.As the upper energy with this system is slow to depart, spotty showers will linger around the Triangle Friday. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees today and will climb into the middle 60s Friday.Drier air will start to funnel in Saturday and any clouds around early will give way to sunshine. It will be turning cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.High pressure will build in for the rest of the weekend leading to a good deal of sunshine Sunday. Right now it looks like high pressure will keep conditions quiet through Christmas Day.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather