Big Weekend Warm-Up

As a low pressure system moves out of the southern Appalachians and into the mid-Atlantic region early today, a wave of rain will be sliding across central and eastern portions of North Carolina.The heaviest and steadiest rain will be coming to an end by mid morning.Once this storm system begins to pull away from the coast this afternoon, a dry northwest flow of air will allow clouds to break for sun on a couple of occasions later today. Nonetheless, most temperatures stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon.An upper-level high pressure area moving into the Gulf of Mexico, from Mexico, will expand northward with warm, dry air. This will help clear the skies out and bring more sunshine and warmer air tomorrow with readings rising into the more comfortable mid to upper 60s.The high pressure will continue to expand northward through the rest of the week and into this weekend. This will bring in even warmer air on Friday and Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Readings both days will rise into the 80s.A storm forming over western Kansas by late Friday will track northeast and move into the Great Lakes this weekend. A southward-trailing cold front will move eastward and reaches the spine of the Appalachians by mid-day Sunday. This front will move across Central North Carolina on Sunday afternoon and evening bring a few showers and/or thunderstorms. Readings ahead of this front will rise back into the 80s again.In the wake of Sunday's front, drier and cooler weather will take over across the region as high pressure builds in from the northwest headed into next week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather