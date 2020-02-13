Weather

Rain moves out, frost moves in

Early this morning, a brisk northeasterly wind provided much of the region with plenty of clouds and some very cool air. Rain is also falling and will conintue to through 9 a.m. Temperatures will be in the 50s across the Piedmont and near the coast, but it will be chillier and in the 40s across the higher elevations located to the north and west.

While there will be sun breaking through later today, it will be cool for the middle of April, with most temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 50s. As a high pressure system builds eastward across the Ohio Valley and into the mid-Atlantic states, dry air will continue to filter into the region tonight and tomorrow.

With a total clearing anticipated tonight, the temperature in some of the typically colder spots will be in the upper 30s. There is also the threat of scattered frost for parts of the area.



Tomorrow and Friday, temperatures will begin to rebound. The temperature should reach the mid-60s tomorrow, and then most readings will top out in the low 70s on Friday.

The next opportunity for rain will be Saturday as another cold front presses southeastward into the region. Exactly when this front arrives will go a long way in determining whether or not any thunderstorm may be heavy and gusty. The latest model guidance is also implying that a ridge of high pressure will be building back into the Carolinas by early Sunday.

Therefore, rain chances in the Triangle will be slim during the morning, then clouds will begin to gather in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures should be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Beyond that, a wave of low pressure gaining momentum along the Gulf coast will cause clouds to thicken.

The best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms associated with this feature will be on Sunday night and Monday.

Have a great Hump Day!

Bigweather


