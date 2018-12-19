WEATHER

Typical December Day

High pressure over the region will slowly shift east later today and tonight.

Meanwhile, low pressure over eastern Texas, will combine with a trough of low pressure that will deepen across the Plains today into Thursday.

This will be drawing up plenty of moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico and will start to lead to an increase in clouds across the Triangle this afternoon into tonight. As this developing storm system moves eastward, rain will overspread the area Thursday and become locally heavy late in the day and during the evening hours Thursday night. Localized flooding will be possible, especially in poor drainage areas. At this point, we can expect anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain.

As the upper-level trough continues to push east overhead, dry air will move through the Piedmont allowing for a drier day Friday, but there will still be a couple of showers into the evening.

High pressure will build in for the weekend leading to a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be mainly in the middle 50s. Right now it looks like high pressure will keep conditions quiet through Christmas Day. Any travel plans over the weekend should be just fine throughout our area!

Have a great hump day!

