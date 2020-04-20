Weather

NC Weather: Rain moving out by early evening on Monday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- As a low-pressure system continues to spread rich moisture originating from the Gulf of Mexico across the Southeast early today, there have been pockets of heavy rain since late last night across Alabama and in central Georgia.

The last line of showers is working its way through the area at noon with heavy pockets of rain scattered about. By 1:30 p.m., the heaviest bands of rain will shift to the east. The entire area will be clear by around 4:30 p.m. and the sun will come out.

Temperatures will get into the low 60s by early evening hours.

There was a steady, soaking rain that fell throughout much of this morning. In Wake County, approximately 3,400 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m.

Much of Central and western North Carolina will be in a fairly stable environment, and the greatest chance for thunderstorms, which may bring drenching downpours, damaging winds and hail will be in areas located to the south and southeast of the ABC11 viewing area.



The coastal Carolinas could encounter some of these volatile storms today. In fact, a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out in South Carolina, as well as in extreme southeastern North Carolina. These are locations that the Storm Prediction Center has placed in the slight risk category for severe weather.

We see another round of storms possible as we head into the afternoon on Thursday.
