Weather

Rain moving out, making for pleasant evening in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain made for a soggy Super Tuesday, but the good news is the slight threat of severe weather has dissipated.

Remnants from the severe storms and deadly tornado that slammed Tennessee overnight brought rain to North Carolina but with minimal effects.

"The threat of severe weather is pretty much nonexistent," Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Tuesday afternoon.



Most of the ABC11 viewing area was under a Category 1 'marginal' risk for severe weather early in the day as the rain moved in, mostly because of the possible threat of strong winds. That didn't happen, but rain moved through and out of the viewing area.

By 6:30 p.m., the rain was only present in Sampson County.

The storms spawned multiple tornadoes in Nashville and surrounding areas in central Tennessee. The storms have since weakened significantly.

Tuesday's severe weather risk for North Carolina.



Showers gave way to gorgeous sunsets, making for a pleasant end to Tuesday.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Click here for the latest weather forecast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherthunderstormwindweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County novel coronavirus patient traveled through RDU
NC Super Tuesday Election Results
Raleigh homeowner loses $1,500 to driveway scam
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
Clayton principal: NCCU athlete's death is a 'devastating blow'
Children at lower risk for severe novel coronavirus symptoms
Raleigh couple inspires millions through traumatic brain injury recovery
Show More
Primary Election Day in NC: Everything you need to know
Here's what pregnant women should know about coronavirus
Fort Bragg needs combat boots for display honoring fallen veterans
Video: Fort Bragg soldier surprises mom
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News