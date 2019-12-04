Cooling Down Saturday

An area of surface high pressure located over Alabama will continue to slide eastward and promote a cool, dry flow and mostly sunny skies across central North Carolina through Friday night.An upper-level trough with an associated cold front over Mississippi will move east Friday. Clouds will increase ahead of the front Friday, but things will stay mainly dry.In the wake of the front, dry and cooler air will filter into the region as a large area of high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes Saturday. As this area of high pressure moves eastward, the flow will turn more southerly Sunday. This will cause an increase in low-level moisture and will likely cause low clouds to develop across the region. By Sunday night, moisture will become sufficient and deep enough to support rain.Meanwhile, a surface low will develop over Quebec with an associated cold front. This front will move east and bring steadier rainfall to the region on Monday. Rain sticks around Tuesday, and thing dry out Wednesday.Much cooler air will filter into the region later next week.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell