Weather

Cooling Down Saturday

An area of surface high pressure located over Alabama will continue to slide eastward and promote a cool, dry flow and mostly sunny skies across central North Carolina through Friday night.

An upper-level trough with an associated cold front over Mississippi will move east Friday. Clouds will increase ahead of the front Friday, but things will stay mainly dry.

In the wake of the front, dry and cooler air will filter into the region as a large area of high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes Saturday. As this area of high pressure moves eastward, the flow will turn more southerly Sunday. This will cause an increase in low-level moisture and will likely cause low clouds to develop across the region. By Sunday night, moisture will become sufficient and deep enough to support rain.

Meanwhile, a surface low will develop over Quebec with an associated cold front. This front will move east and bring steadier rainfall to the region on Monday. Rain sticks around Tuesday, and thing dry out Wednesday.

Much cooler air will filter into the region later next week.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trailer driver charged after fatal Fayetteville crash
Cary CineBistro fight suspects identified, remain at large
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Jimmy Carter released from hospital
How to make sure your holiday packages get where they're going
Kindergartners deliver 400 pounds of food to food bank
11-year-old cast as 1st black lead in NYC Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
Show More
UNC law professor testifies at Trump impeachment hearing
Carrboro man arrested in FBI child porn investigation
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass
'My intention is to coach again': Ron Rivera reacts to firing
More TOP STORIES News