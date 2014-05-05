Rain on Saturday

Weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures topped out at 77 yesterday before the front moved through in the early afternoon, and we won't get back to that level of warmth until early next week.

A much colder air mass moved into the region behind the front, and it will stick around through at least Saturday.


Sunshine will be plentiful today, though there can be a few clouds at times with a bit of upper-level energy sliding across the area this afternoon. Despite that sun, temperatures only recover back to the low 60s; our forecast high of 61 is 13 degrees below normal. There is still the concern that with strong April sun we could exceed our forecast high by a couple of degrees.

Frost seems like a higher possibility again tonight with high pressure directly overhead and the wind almost completely dropping off. Safeguards should be taken to protect tender vegetation.

Temps rebound a bit tomorrow as high pressure shifts farther to the east, and the flow turns more out of the south. That being said, afternoon readings will remain below average with highs only in the middle and upper 60s.

Clouds increase later tomorrow night ahead of the next storm.

That storm is likely to produce severe thunderstorms over the lower Mississippi Valley tomorrow into tomorrow night and then farther east into South Carolina, Georgia and northern Florida Saturday. Our area should be in the more stable air and while there can be some rubles of thunder, the greater threat is just from a soaking rain. Still, we are under a risk for severe storms.




Rain is expected to begin by midday Saturday, and it will move away by later Saturday night.

We will dry out Sunday morning with a gusty breeze that should calm down a bit Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will also begin to recover and we get above 70 in the afternoon with some sunshine.

Have a great Thursday!

