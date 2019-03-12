Weather

More Sunshine Wednesday

High pressure centered over Pennsylvania is ridging southward at planned. This will bring a chilly night tonight and another pleasantly cool day tomorrow.

A weak upper-level disturbance tracking within this upper-level ridge and over the Southeast U.S. will bring some high clouds over central North Carolina tomorrow and tomorrow night.

High pressure to the north will move eastward and should be centered along the mid-Atlantic coast tomorrow. This high will slowly move off to the east, and lower-level winds will turn more out of the southeast then south Wednesday night and Thursday. This will bring a warm and more moist flow of air into central North Carolina Thursday. This should lead to more clouds than sunshine but warmer afternoon air.

A large, strengthening storm system forming over eastern Colorado tonight and tomorrow will move northeast towards the western Great Lakes tomorrow night and Thursday. A southward trailing cold front will sweep eastward and reach the spine of the Appalachians by Friday morning. This front will track eastward to bring central North Carolina a few hit-or-miss showers and in some spots a thunderstorm Friday afternoon into early Friday evening.

The cold front will move off to the east and away from the region.
Then drier and cooler air will move in Friday night and during the weekend. High pressure moving eastward from the Plains states will support this dry and tranquil weather pattern. This eastward expansion of this high pressure area will help bring a dry northerly flow of air into central North Carolina during Saturday and Sunday. This will lead to lower-than-normal daytime high temperatures and nighttime low temperatures both days of the weekend.

Long-range computer forecasts continue to show a dry and uneventful weather pattern for at least the first half of next week.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell



