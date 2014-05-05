Rain Returns for Midweek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s in the Triangle and low 60s in the Sandhills - about 15 degrees above average! Expect areas of patchy fog, at times dense, to develop overnight.Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs around 80 (near record warmth!) but keep the umbrella handy because there will be a few scattered showers late in the afternoon.A cold front combined with an influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Eta will surge northward and provide rounds of rain and a few storms Wednesday into Thursday. By the end of the Thursday, we could see anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain.The remainder of the week will be partly sunny with each day seeing the possibility of a few showers, but after Thursday, no day looks like a washout.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson