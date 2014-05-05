Weather

Rain Returns for Midweek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s in the Triangle and low 60s in the Sandhills - about 15 degrees above average! Expect areas of patchy fog, at times dense, to develop overnight.
Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs around 80 (near record warmth!) but keep the umbrella handy because there will be a few scattered showers late in the afternoon.

A cold front combined with an influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Eta will surge northward and provide rounds of rain and a few storms Wednesday into Thursday. By the end of the Thursday, we could see anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain.

The remainder of the week will be partly sunny with each day seeing the possibility of a few showers, but after Thursday, no day looks like a washout.
Be Well & Stay Safe,

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ELECTION UPDATE: The latest on ballot counting in NC
Butterball exec assures customers there's no sign of turkey shortage
How to plan a safe Thanksgiving during COVID-19
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
COVID-19 LATEST: New cases drop below 2,000
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Show More
Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
Does weather affect the spread of the COVID-19 outside?
California dad builds Disneyland-inspired coaster in his backyard
Why your credit score could drop without you missing any payments
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News