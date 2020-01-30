Weather

Rain Returns Friday

High pressure lead to more sunshine across the area today, but clouds and rain will develop Friday.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows dipping down to the lower 30s. High pressure will push east as a disturbance tracks towards North Carolina Friday. That will bring in more clouds and scattered rain during the afternoon. Heavier widespread rain will develop Friday night, and taper off early Saturday morning. The remainder of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

A warming trend start Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 50s. By the start of next week temperatures will continue to warm well above average reaching the upper 60s and even the 70s in some spots!

Another storm system will approach the state by midweek bringing in more clouds and rain.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell


