A strong cold front will continue to press southward and will continue draw in some much cooler air today and tonight.

Temperatures will top out around 60 degrees this afternoon despite plenty of sunshine and will fall near 40 across the Triangle tonight.

Some of the northern areas may be as cold as the middle 30s overnight.

High pressure will promote another dry day Friday. Expect sunshine to start, but some high clouds may stream in during the afternoon to dim the sun.

The next cold front will cross the area later Friday night into Saturday, producing some rain once again.

Temperatures will moderate slightly on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid- to upper 60s, but another reinforcing shot of cold air will come into the area for Sunday and Monday.

Have a great Thursday!

Bigweather

(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
