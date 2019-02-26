Sunshine will be prevalent today with just a few high clouds streaming in. Temperatures will run close to typical for late February with areas from the Triangle on south reaching the low 60s.Look for clouds to thicken tonight as the disturbance to the west gets closer. The increase in clouds will help keep it from getting as cold.This next weather system pushes through the area tomorrow. Some light rain or drizzle will affect most of the area for a time but we won't see any heavy rainfall.A cold front will push into the area on Thursday. This feature will have more moisture to work with and that will lead to some more substantial rainfall. There is some uncertainty on the timing with this feature, though.Some computer model guidance shows the rain finished by early afternoon, while others show the rain starting around this time. Either way, we expect temperatures at or above normal for the end of February, so this will be just rain for us.Behind this cold front we cool down a bit. However, a second, sharper cold front will move in Friday night into Saturday. Again, there is some question on the timing as well as the amount of moisture the front will have to work with. At this point, we expect to see at least a few showers around Saturday.In the very long range, much colder air is projected to move into Central North Carolina Sunday and early next week. We also expect to see a storm tracking through the southern tier of states early next week and this setup has the chance to result in a late-season snow or ice event. The picture is blurry on this so far out; the storm could end up missing us to the south. This should get in better focus later this week.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather