A Break In The Rain!

Get ready a brief break in the rainfall today. High pressure north of the area will usher in drier air resulting in more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

The dry weather will be short lived thanks to an area of low pressure. The low will draw in moisture across the Carolinas sparking scattered rain Wednesday. Some of that rain could be heavy so watch out for flash flooding.

We'll see a few lingering showers early Thursday, but high pressure will dry things out Friday and Saturday. Skies will be sunny by the end of the week with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

By Sunday, moisture will start to increase so a few showers are possible on Father's Day. Highs will also climb to the upper 80s by Sunday.

Rain chances will continue to go up during the start of next week, and highs will heat up to the low 90s.

Brittany Bell




