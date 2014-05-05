Rain Saturday Afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was another record cold morning across the Triangle Friday with temperatures dipping below the freezing mark. Many locations saw another frost and a very late-season frost at that. Lows were about 15-20 degrees below normal and highs rebounded into the middle 60s this afternoon, though that is still about 10 below normal. High pressure is sliding eastward and clouds are beginning to stream in out ahead of the next storm that's producing severe weather across Texas this evening.The center of the storm looks to track eastward across Arkansas Friday night and then along the southern border of Tennessee Saturday. The associated warm front will lift northeastward across Georgia and into the Carolinas Saturday. Spots south of the warm front could see some severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds are the main threat, but quarter size hail and an isolated tornado are also possible. Right now, parts of the Sandhills are under a slight risk level 2 out of 5. The position of the warm front will determine if severe storms develop in central North Carolina, but right now it looks like the front will stay south of us.The storm moves away to the east off the coast Saturday night and drier air punches in for the second half of the weekend. Sunday and Monday both look very nice with high pressure building in and highs in the 70s.A big warmup is on tap for the middle of the week with temperatures surging into the 80s by Tuesday. Highs reach the middle and upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine.A cold front will bring rain and cooler air by the end of the week, but there's still some uncertainty regarding the timing. For now, rain chances go up Friday and Saturday.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell