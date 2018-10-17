Showers are going to be moving off of the coast this evening and drier air will begin to bleed in from the north. A strong cold front originating in Canada will cross the region in the middle of the night and much chillier air will come in for Thursday. If there's good news, this high pressure system building in for the late week will be very dry and help provide a good deal of sunshine.Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season thus far with temperatures dipping down near 40 across the Triangle, though some outlying spots are likely to dip into the lower and middle 30s with a touch of frost not out of the question.Expect sunshine to start Friday, but some high clouds may stream in during the afternoon to dim the sun. The next cold front crosses the area later Friday night into Saturday, producing some rain once again.Temperatures moderate slightly on Saturday with the rain, but another reinforcing shot of chilly air comes into the area for Sunday and Monday.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell