North Carolina remains under a Category 1 risk for severe weather as rain moves out

Remnants from the severe storms and deadly tornado that slammed Tennessee overnight will drift toward North Carolina, but the effects here aren't expected to be nearly as serious.
"The threat of severe weather is pretty much nonexistent," Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Tuesday afternoon.
The threat of severe weather is very low. Showers will move out early this evening! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/VxIRu6zjuu— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) March 3, 2020
Most of the ABC11 viewing area was under a Category 1 'marginal' risk for severe weather as the rain moved in. Rain will continue to spread east Tuesday afternoon into the early evening.
By 6 p.m., the rain should be moving out of the Triangle and head eastward.
The storms spawned multiple tornadoes in Nashville and surrounding areas in central Tennessee. The storms have since weakened significantly.
Showers are expected to end in the viewing area in the early evening, making for a quiet end to Tuesday.
