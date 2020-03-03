Weather

North Carolina remains under a Category 1 risk for severe weather as rain moves out

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain continues to make for a sloppy Super Tuesday, but the good news is the slight threat of severe weather has dramatically diminished.

Remnants from the severe storms and deadly tornado that slammed Tennessee overnight will drift toward North Carolina, but the effects here aren't expected to be nearly as serious.

"The threat of severe weather is pretty much nonexistent," Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Tuesday afternoon.



Most of the ABC11 viewing area was under a Category 1 'marginal' risk for severe weather as the rain moved in. Rain will continue to spread east Tuesday afternoon into the early evening.

By 6 p.m., the rain should be moving out of the Triangle and head eastward.

The storms spawned multiple tornadoes in Nashville and surrounding areas in central Tennessee. The storms have since weakened significantly.

Tuesday's severe weather risk for North Carolina.



Showers are expected to end in the viewing area in the early evening, making for a quiet end to Tuesday.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Click here for the latest weather forecast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherthunderstormwindweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh homeowner loses $1,500 to driveway scam
NCCU football player killed in Durham shooting
Primary Election Day in NC: Everything you need to know
Fort Bragg needs combat boots for display honoring fallen veterans
Video: Fort Bragg soldier surprises mom
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Show More
How previously won delegates are divided as candidates leave 2020 race
Federal Reserve cuts benchmark rate by half-point
First believed case of 'community spread' coronavirus in NY
Klobuchar, Buttigieg out: See who's still running for Dem nomination
State preparing for coronavirus response in rural areas of NC
More TOP STORIES News