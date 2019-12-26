Mild Through Next Week

High pressure over central North Carolina brought very nice weather across the area today with highs in the 60s.As high pressure moves east tonight and tomorrow surface winds will turn more out of the south tonight and tomorrow. This will help bring a shallow layer of moist air leading to the development of low clouds and areas of fog late tonight and tomorrow morning. Low clouds and fog should break up later tomorrow morning and most of the region should turn out partly to mostly sunny during the midday and afternoon hours of tomorrow with readings rising into the 60s.A weak cold front will move southward from the Great Lakes tonight to about the Mason-Dixon line late tomorrow. This front is forecast to move southward tomorrow night and end up near the North Carolina/Virginia border by daybreak Saturday. This front should stay north of central North Carolina through Saturday morning then lift well to the north.A strong storm system that brought heavy rain and mountain snowfall to Southern California during the past 24 hours will move east then northeast. A surface storm forming over the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles tomorrow night will move northeast with a southward trailing cold front tracking east out of Texas.The cold front should reach the spine of the Appalachians Sunday night then sweep through central North Carolina late Sunday night and early Monday morning. Rainy weather will precede and accompany the cold front perhaps as early as late Sunday and then Sunday night.Once the front moves through drier and more stable air will sweep in from the west Monday morning and clouds should break up by the late morning and midday hours. This will lead to a partly sunny afternoon with readings still rising into the upper 60s to lower 70s.Much cooler air will move in from the northwest and north Monday night and Tuesday and readings on Tuesday will be no higher than the 50s, but more in line with what the region should experience for the last day of 2019.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell