Cloudy, cold and rainy weather will be the rule today and if you are traveling north and west of the Triangle, freezing rain and sleet will cause slippery and treacherous travel. The storm center causing the wet or icy weather will move out to sea tonight and colder air will shift south into the Triangle and as the temperature drops to below freezing, there can be slippery travel. In addition, some light snow to the north of the Triangle will taper off tonight.

A drier northwest flow will take over tomorrow with clouds and limited sun and a chilly afternoon. High pressure building to our west on Tuesday providing some sunshine and a seasonably cool afternoon, then high pressure will slowly cross the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions and mild afternoons. Sunshine will be abundant on Wednesday, then clouds will increase on Thursday as an upper-level trough approaches from the west and could eventually lead to a shower on Friday. A Pacific storm will arrive in our area next weekend with a chance of rain.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart


