Hot and humid with temps in the lower to middle 90s today. Some dry air in the mid levels will mix down allowing dew points to drop into the middle to upper 60s during the afternoons, similar to yesterday. The next shortwave trough either brings some thunderstorms into the area as early as Friday night/ early Saturday morning or it holds off until midday-afternoon Saturday. We will keep it timed to Saturday afternoon, but a mention tomorrow night should suffice.A deeper upper level low will cut off over the Midwest by Sunday leading to a moist southwest flow across the Southeast and North Carolina. Available water vapor will rise closer to 2 inches leading to some drenching thunderstorms, especially with the help from daytime heating. The southwest flow will persist into Monday and the thunderstorms will once again be most widespread in the afternoon. We will have to be mindful of temperatures Sunday into Monday. If we get sunshine, it will easily heat up into the upper 80s, but if it does stay cloudier then it will be in the lower 80s. Very humid both days regardless.The upper level trough axis will not push east of us until early Wednesday, so we will remain unsettled until then. Then it will dry out for the middle of next week.Have a a great day!Steve Stewart