After another very cold morning in the teens, temperatures warmed a bit today over yesterday. With lots of sun, highs today were in the mid 30s and low 40s, still well below the average high in the low 50s. Tonight will be mostly clear early, then clouds will increase with lows in the mid 20s and low 30s. There could be a bit of freezing rain near Roxboro and parts of Alamance county, but it should be spotty and light. Still, it only takes a patch of ice to cause issues, and ground temperatures are cold.Wednesday will be much warmer with highs by late in the day in the mid 50s to low 60s, a huge turn around! Skies will be mostly cloudy, and there could be patch or two of light rain through the day. The main area of rain will come through around daybreak Thursday, and there could be pockets of heavier rain. It's looking to be a wet and warm Thursday morning with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. The rain will end by midday, and sunshine will return for the afternoon. Temperatures will fall a bit into the afternoon as well.Colder air will filter back into the region for Friday and the weekend, but the air mass won't be as cold as the air we're in right now. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s, but there should be lots of sun.Have a great evening,Chris